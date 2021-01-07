Joe Biden’s Electoral College Victory Certified, Lame-Duck Donald Trump Finally Concedes

It only took a failed coup to make it happen. Donald Trump is finally conceding…well, sort of.

Following a day that saw pro-Trump white terrorists storm the U.S. Capitol building after being egged on by Donald Trump at a rally earlier urging them to stop congress from confirming Joe Biden’s victory, reality has finally set it in for the inciter-in-chief.

In the act of defiance to show Trump’s thugs, they didn’t win, both the Senate and House carried on with the nation’s business and continued the process to confirm Joe Biden’s obvious victory. Despite some opposition from a handful of Republican hacks, both bodies confirmed Joe Biden and Kamala will become president and vice president of the United States and will be sworn in on January 20, 2021. The chef’s kiss moment was his right-hand man and biggest enabler for years, Vice President Mike Pence sealing the deal and putting an end to the madness that was the Trump presidency.

WATCH: This is the moment Mike Pence certified Joe Biden's victory in the Electoral College https://t.co/kteVTQPSEE pic.twitter.com/goNU7ytLps — Bloomberg (@business) January 7, 2021

Donald Trump, who right now is on social media timeout after YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and even Instagram have all banned his accounts after his deplorable behavior released a statement through his deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino, CNN reports that Trump “pledges there will be an orderly transition,” but at the same time still falsely arguing that election was stolen from him.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again.”

At this point, we will take it.

Trump’s insurrection act has many Democrats and a small number of Republicans calling for his immediate removal from office in fear that he could do something else that could be a threat to the country’s national security in the remaining 13 days he has left.

Donald J. Trump should immediately be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate as soon as Congress reconvenes. This is dangerous & unacceptable. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 6, 2021

All eyes are on the White House and Capitol Hill to see what develops from the act of sedition we all witnessed on our smartphones and televisions.

Photo: Joe Raedle / Getty