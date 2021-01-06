Twitter Watches In Disgust As White Pro-Trump Terrorists Egged On By Donald Trump Storm Capitol Building

January 6, 2021, will go down as a dark day in America’s recent history.

When then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt said the attack on Pearl Harbor, just before the start of World War II, was “a day that will live in infamy,” he was referring to the Japanese attacking unsuspecting Americans at a U.S. naval base near Honolulu, Hawaii that saw 2,400 Americans die. Today, people are using the same talking point, but this time wasn’t a foreign enemy who attacked the country, but homegrown American terrorists.

Earlier in the day at the “Save America March,” Donald Trump dumped kerosene on the fire he has been stoking for four years. The lame-duck president put batteries in the backs of his most loyal followers in the cult of MAGA who believe that the presidential election was “stolen” from him. A lie the so-called president has been pushing after over 80 million Americans told him you’re fired. Trump told those rabid (mainly white people) to march on down to the U.S. Capitol as U.S. Senators and Representatives came together to finally certify the Electoral College votes and Joe Biden’s presidency.

This is the incitement earlier today that led to the violent insurrection against the government of the United States. https://t.co/wiCp0gLo1G — Robert Reich (@RBReich) January 6, 2021

The tradition which normally goes on without a hitch was going to see some resistance from a group of hating ass Republicans who, like Trump, can’t seem to come to grips with reality and accept that Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States and Senator Kamala Harris will be the first woman of color ever to be Vice President. A day of regular order at the U.S. Capitol quickly turned into a day of chaos that delayed the transfer of power.

Twitter watched in horror as white thugs in their MAGA hats carry Trump flags, aka the new confederate flag, stormed the Capitol Building steps, quickly overtaking the Capitol Police who were unsurprisingly treating these goons better than Blacks and whites who took the streets during Black Lives Matter protests. Vice President Mike Pence, who earlier made his president sad when he announced there is nothing he could do to stop Joe Biden from becoming president, was swiftly escorted out along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President pro tempore of the Senate Chuck Grassley to ensure the presidential line of succession was intact.

The Pro-Trump terrorists took siege of the sacred building, occupied its halls, broke into the senate chambers, sat in the senator’s offices.

PIC: A protester is seen hanging from the balcony in the Senate Chamber. (📸 Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/aHN73RA03U — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) January 6, 2021

Capitol Police tried to hold them back by dispersing tear gas and pepper spray. One woman, a rioter, was shot in the chest. She would later succumb to her wounds.

A person on a stretcher just wheeled out with what appears to be a serious injury. pic.twitter.com/wucrpusBzE — Michael Del Moro (@MikeDelMoro) January 6, 2021

There is no doubt blood on the hands of Donald Trump, who sat and watched it all unfold from the White House and had to be begged to tell his goons to stand down.

.@Acosta: "I will tell you, Jake, I talked to a source, a GOP source close to the president who speaks with him regularly, and I take no pleasure in reporting this, but this source tells me that he believes the president is out of his mind." pic.twitter.com/Ld7r2hLnSH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021

Trump would eventually release a video calling for his supporters to stop the madness, but it was full of lies and eventually deleted from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Trump’s accounts on all of those social media mediums have also been blocked.

BREAKING: Twitter: "Future violations of the Twitter Rules, including our Civic Integrity or Violent Threats policies, will result in permanent suspension of the" president's account. — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 7, 2021

Too little, too late, the damage has been done, and many are calling for the immediate removal of President Donald Trump under the 25th amendment that only the Vice President can invoke while others are calling for him to be impeached again.

Donald J. Trump should immediately be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate as soon as Congress reconvenes. This is dangerous & unacceptable. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) January 6, 2021

Where is the lie?

If you were one of the many hoping for a smooth start to 2021, we could officially throw that idea out of the window. One thing is definitely certain; Joe Biden will have his work cut out for him trying to bring this country back together. You can peep more reactions to everything that transpired in the gallery below.

Photo: Kent Nishimura / Getty