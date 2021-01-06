HomeNewsPolitics

Twitter Watches In Disgust As White Pro-Trump Terrorists Egged On By Donald Trump Storm Capitol Building

One woman is dead, 15 people are in police custody.

White Pro-Trump Terrorists Encouraged By Donald Tromp Storm U.S. Capitol

January 6, 2021, will go down as a dark day in America’s recent history.

When then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt said the attack on Pearl Harbor, just before the start of World War II, was “a day that will live in infamy,” he was referring to the Japanese attacking unsuspecting Americans at a U.S. naval base near Honolulu, Hawaii that saw 2,400 Americans die. Today, people are using the same talking point, but this time wasn’t a foreign enemy who attacked the country, but homegrown American terrorists.

Earlier in the day at the “Save America March,” Donald Trump dumped kerosene on the fire he has been stoking for four years. The lame-duck president put batteries in the backs of his most loyal followers in the cult of MAGA who believe that the presidential election was “stolen” from him. A lie the so-called president has been pushing after over 80 million Americans told him you’re fired. Trump told those rabid (mainly white people) to march on down to the U.S. Capitol as U.S. Senators and Representatives came together to finally certify the Electoral College votes and Joe Biden’s presidency.

The tradition which normally goes on without a hitch was going to see some resistance from a group of hating ass Republicans who, like Trump, can’t seem to come to grips with reality and accept that Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States and Senator Kamala Harris will be the first woman of color ever to be Vice President. A day of regular order at the U.S. Capitol quickly turned into a day of chaos that delayed the transfer of power.

Twitter watched in horror as white thugs in their MAGA hats carry Trump flags, aka the new confederate flag, stormed the Capitol Building steps, quickly overtaking the Capitol Police who were unsurprisingly treating these goons better than Blacks and whites who took the streets during Black Lives Matter protests. Vice President Mike Pence, who earlier made his president sad when he announced there is nothing he could do to stop Joe Biden from becoming president, was swiftly escorted out along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President pro tempore of the Senate Chuck Grassley to ensure the presidential line of succession was intact.

The Pro-Trump terrorists took siege of the sacred building, occupied its halls, broke into the senate chambers, sat in the senator’s offices.

 

Capitol Police tried to hold them back by dispersing tear gas and pepper spray. One woman, a rioter, was shot in the chest. She would later succumb to her wounds.

There is no doubt blood on the hands of Donald Trump, who sat and watched it all unfold from the White House and had to be begged to tell his goons to stand down.

Trump would eventually release a video calling for his supporters to stop the madness, but it was full of lies and eventually deleted from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Trump’s accounts on all of those social media mediums have also been blocked.

Too little, too late, the damage has been done, and many are calling for the immediate removal of President Donald Trump under the 25th amendment that only the Vice President can invoke while others are calling for him to be impeached again.

Where is the lie?

If you were one of the many hoping for a smooth start to 2021, we could officially throw that idea out of the window. One thing is definitely certain; Joe Biden will have his work cut out for him trying to bring this country back together. You can peep more reactions to everything that transpired in the gallery below.

