Clarks Originals Taps Slick Rick For Short Film About His Bronx Roots

Few shoes are as symbolic to New York as the Clarks Wallabee.

And now, one of the city’s most iconic rappers, Slick Rick, has hooked up with the legendary brand to tell the story of the Bronx rapper’s roots through a mini-documentary entitled “MindBody-Sole.” Rick has been donning the boots for over three decades, so officially connecting with Clarks is a match made in heaven.

The streets are always changing. All these years later, and I love walking around New York City,” the Grammy-nominated artist says as he strolls around on a winter day. “Most of the time, I’ve got Clarks on. They’re like the cherry on top of the cheesecake, and I’ve got more colors than I can count.”

Like most people that are into fashion, Rick knows the importance of putting together a good outfit, saying, “if I’ve got a hat on, it’s like the mind and the clothes are the body, and the Clarks give me the sole.”

As Rick slides through his old haunts in the present-day Bronx, vintage photos of him rocking Clarks are spliced in, showing how loyal he’s been to the brand since the beginning of his career. He explains how important the subway was to him coming up, the everchanging city, and the people that make New York what it is.

“Early me took the train everywhere. I would ride it to work and to shows. For as much as the city changes, New York has the same spirit and motion. It’s what we all share in common,” he says as the train passes by while donning his signature eyepatch. “Clothes were always very important to me. It wasn’t just about looking fly. It was also about the sense of touch. Fitting into atmospheres like jobs, clubs, etc…”

The partnership is about more than just fresh products; it’s also about giving back to the community. Over the holidays, Clarks and Slick Rick gifted shoes to the local Bronx community military and continue to keep that same energy with his newly launched charity Victory Patch Foundation with the goal of uplifting “individuals who need it most and encourages them to unlock their full potential by providing opportunities.”

Peep the entire 1:45 video below.