LL Cool J Says Kanye West Should Have Pissed In A Pair of YEEZYs Instead of On A Grammy

When it comes to disrespecting The Grammys, LL Cool J is not here for it.

In a recent episode of the Desus & Mero on Showtime, LL Cool J spoke on Kanye West’s latest stunt that saw the rapper toss one his 21 Grammy Awards in the toilet and relieved himself on it. The 52-year-old rapper/actor who has hosted the annual awards show five times and won two trophies himself expressed frustration in West’s disrespect towards the trophy and what it represents.

“With all due respect, I think Kanye should just — maybe he should just piss in a Yeezy or something instead of pissing on a Grammy. Piss in a pair of one them Yeezys, B. I felt some kind of way about that s–t. I didn’t love that s–t, because I’ve been with the Grammys for five years.”

The rapper born James Todd Smith further explained he understands why some artists feel the way they do towards the recording academy while at the same, not caring for the disrespect.

“I don’t understand this constant disrespect. Look, now don’t get me wrong, there have been some foul things that have happened to some artists around the Grammys; they (the Recording Academy) are not without flaw … but piss on one those f–king space shoes or something … C’mon, man. What the f–k is he doing?”

The incident in question happened last month during one of Kanye West’s many Twitter rants, this one, in particular, focused on his current contract with his label Def Jam Music Group. In one tweet, West shared a video of himself urinating on the trophy with the caption “Trust me … I WONT STOP.”

Trust me … I WONT STOP pic.twitter.com/RmVkqrSa4F — ye (@kanyewest) September 16, 2020

You can peep the entire interview below.

Photo: David Crotty / Getty