Indiana Pacers Caris Levert Expected To Fully Recover After Kidney Cancer Scare

Newly acquired Indiana Pacers guard Caris Levert underwent surgery Monday to treat his renal cell carcinoma, and he is expected to make a full recovery. Levert was part of the blockbuster four-team trade that sent James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, Levert’s former team, and moved Victor Oladipo to the Houston Rockets.

Prior to the trade, Levert was having a solid start in Brooklyn, averaging 18.5 PPG and 6.0 APG and playing at an All-Star level while Kyrie Irving was in-and-out. Spencer Dinwiddie was sidelined for the rest of the 2020-21 season with a partially torn ACL. So it was kind of shocking when the young Nets fan favorite was included in a trade shipping him off to H-Town.