NCAA Announces 2021 March Madness Will Be Played Entirely In Indianapolis

It’s official– March Madness is making its return.

The 2020 men’s and women’s tournaments were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, the NCAA is not only bringing the competition back but with plenty of precautions to make sure there are no breakouts as America fights to get the pandemic under control with the help of the vaccine. One of the biggest issues facing sporting events is the rigorous traveling schedule athletes have, so this year, all the games with be hosted in Indianapolis, Indiana.

🚨 TOURNAMENT UPDATE 🚨 In 49 states, it’s just basketball. But this is Indiana! The entire 2021 NCAA Tournament will be played in Indiana.

👉 https://t.co/pGHfOjbm6n pic.twitter.com/OhWhkmX3RE — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 4, 2021

The 68-team, 67-game tournament will be held in the following different venues around the city as the NCAA refuses even to have two simultaneous games at one stadium.

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, home of the Indiana Pacers

Hinkle Fieldhouse, home of Butler

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, home of IUPUI

Mackey Arena, home of Purdue

Assembly Hall, home of Indiana

Lucas Oil Stadium (two courts), home of the Indianapolis Colts

Of course, spectators at these games will be limited, confirming that “a limited number of family members of each participating team’s student-athletes and coaches” to attend the Big Dance. Indiana is still going to get a ton of good press, and NCAA president Mark Emmert is ready to get the ball rolling in just about two months.

“This is a historic moment for NCAA members and the state of Indiana,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said. “We have worked tirelessly to reimagine a tournament structure that maintains our unique championship opportunity for college athletes. The reality of today’s announcement was possible thanks to the tremendous leadership of our membership, local authorities, and staff.”

As we await the competition, more details will likely be made public soon.