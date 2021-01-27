The Good Word: 16-Time Grammy Winner Kirk Franklin Has A Star-Studded Podcast On The Way

New podcast alert.

As podcasts become more and more popular as people find their niches and get in their bag about topics they love, the better the content is. So it makes perfect sense that gospel musician Kirk Franklin step up to the plate to offer people the good word thanks to a new podcast with the help of Sony Music Entertainment.

The 16-time Grammy-winning artist “will talk to these artists and activists about their thoughts around race, religion, politics, music, and self-expression” on the show, which includes original music.

“I want to bring you something really special from my heart, it’s called Good Words with Kirk Franklin. Now this a podcast where I’ll be having candid conversations about faith,” he said. “These are conversations that are heartfelt. And you know me, it’s going to be funny.”

H.E.R, Glennon Doyle, Kelly Rowland, and Pharrell Williams are among the first artists to appear on the podcasts inaugural episodes. The two-minute clip even features a portion of H.E.R’s interview where she admits that she’d be unable to fall asleep while attempting to practice a Grammy speech as a young kid. Yet, when she actually touched the stage, the experience proved to be very different.

And for those who think the podcast will be holier than thou because Franklin is a man of God, you’re all wrong. There’s also a preview of Chance The Rapper revealing to the gospel musician about fans revealing that they did acid while listening to his music.

You can stream Good Words with Kirk Franklin on your preferred platform, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher, beginning February 9.