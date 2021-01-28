This App Makes It Easy To Join The Class Action Lawsuit That Was Filed Against Robinhood

Microtrading platform Robinhood is under fire after it stopped users from buying GameStop stocks on Thursday. But not to worry — the good folks behind DoNotPay.com are helping disgruntled traders get the justice they seek. In case you missed it, Robinhood reportedly removed the option to buy GameStop stock after some investors attempted to increase the stock’s value by buying and holding it in unison.

The DoNotPay app is the world’s first robot lawyer, according to the official website, and CEO Joshua Browder announced a DoNotPay tool has been launched to help those allegedly cheated by Robinhood. “I was flooded with hundreds of emails, texts and Tweets asking for us to help people join the class action against Robinhood,” Browder told Vice. “I think that both the legal and financial system is stacked against the average person and this case is so important because it combines them both.”

A bot on the DoNotPay app “directs users to the class action lawsuit filed against Robinhood in the Southern District of New York,” Vice notes. According to the site, the official legal complaint reads as follows: “Robinhood purposefully, willfully, and knowingly removing the stock ‘GME’ from its trading platform in the midst of an unprecedented stock thereby deprived retail investors of the ability to invest in the open-market and manipulating the open-market.”

Robinhood reportedly told Vice it had no comment about the lawsuit at this time. We’ll continue to keep you updated as more information surfaces, so stay tuned.