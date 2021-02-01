Nike Creates Its First Hand-Free Sneaker With The GO FlyEase

Nike –always on the cutting edge of footwear tech– has changed the game yet again.

The Beaverton-based company is known for making athletic wear and sneakers that improve your level of play and make things a bit easier. And with the introduction of the Nike GO FlyEase, you’ll never have to worry about tying your shoelaces ever again. The shoe’s revolutionary design features a hinge in the middle of the sole, known as the Nike GO FlyEase tensioner. The oversized heel allows for an easy off movement, and the sole splits in half when the shoes aren’t being worn and stays in an upright position to just slide your feet in.

If you’re always on the go, it’s the perfect shoe to seamlessly save you some time. World champion fencer Bebe Vio knows a thing about staying in motion and is hyped that the shoe saves him time from the monotonous task of lacing up.

“Usually, I spend so much time to get in my shoes,” says Vio. “With the Nike GO FlyEase, I just need to put my feet in and jump on it. The shoes are a new kind of technology, not only for adaptive athletes but for everyone’s real life.”

The sneakers will initially come in three colors; White/Celestine/Blue Volt, black/Dynamic Turquoise/Hyper Crimson, and the more subdued black/Anthracite/Racer Blue. For now, they’re only available via invite for select Nike Members, but a broader release is set for later this year, priced at $120.

Get a better look at the three colorways in the gallery below.