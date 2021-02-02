Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart Team Up To Host Puppy Bowl XVII

Felix Ungar and Oscar Madison. Dharma and Greg. Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg. Few things keep you entertained like a good odd couple, and Martha and Snoop’s Puppy Bowl XVII will be sure not to disappoint.

With the same energy of their popular VH1 show Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, the domestic queen and her herb-loving wordsmith friend are pairing up this Sunday for their annual matchup. Stewart & her Team Ruff will take on Uncle Snoop & Team Fluff, while the two serve up their favorite snacks and cocktails as they shed a spotlight on finding loving families for some adorable puppies and kittens.

Celebrity friends like Kristen Bell and Valerie Bertinelli are scheduled to show up and talk about some of the shelters across the country that are helping these sweet pooches land a place with compassionate, adoptive parents.

Since January 6, people have participated in the “Pupularity Playoffs,” where they can vote for which dog from each team they would like to see advance. Our final round sees Team Ruff’s Tank, a Rottweiler/Boxer mix whose smaller stature belies his immense heart, in a face-to-face showdown with Team Fluff’s Marshall, a hearing-impaired Boston Terrier who will win you over with attentiveness and warmth. Last year, Snoop’s Fluffers edged out a tough 63-59 victory; let’s see if they repeat.

So before you tune in to watch the Tampa Bay Bucs help Tom Brady go for his seventh Super Bowl ring versus Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, you can catch Puppy Bowl XVII at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 7 on Animal Planet. You can also view it streaming on the Discovery Plus platform and help “continue this annual tradition to highlight these special puppy players and kittens so that they can finally find the place they are meant to call ‘home.'”.