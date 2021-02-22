Travis Scott’s Spiked Seltzer ‘Cacti’ Is Hitting Shelves Next Month [Details]

Travis Scott’s latest partnership is an exciting one.

In case you missed it, the Hip Hop superstar has gone into business with Anheuser-Busch to launch his own “hard seltzer” brand —”hard” meaning alcoholic, of course. Keeping in line with his beloved Cactus Jack theme, Scott’s spiked seltzer has been dubbed “Cacti” and will come in at least three flavors.

In a video posted to Cacti’s official Instagram account, Stormi’s dad samples the hard seltzer in pineapple, strawberry, and lime. “We out in Cacti headquarters,” he announces in the behind-the-scenes clip. “This is one of my locations.” According to the post, Cacti hits shelves March 15.

Back in December, when the partnership was first announced, Scott talked about how proud he is of the new business.

“CACTI is something I’m really proud of and have put a ton of work into,” he said, according to BrewBound.com. “Me and the team really went in, not only on getting the flavor right, but on thousands of creative protos on everything from the actual beverage, to the can concept, to the packaging and how it is presented to the world. We always try to convey a feeling in our products. I’m a big fan of tequila so I came at it from that angle, too. I’m really excited to put this out in 2021 and see other people be able to enjoy it.”

Let us know if you plan on trying the drink when it becomes available next month and stay tuned.