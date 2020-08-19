Take A Shot For Me: New Government Guideline Says Men Should Only Have One Alcoholic Drink A Day

Being stuck at home has led people to try new things. Some have learned how to make bread or gotten into great shape while others have just been picking up the bottle too much.

Back when we were allowed outside, people seldom drank at work and would have a drink or two at home after a stressful day. But now that they’re stuck home stressed out with having to do 8 Zoom calls a day, that first cocktail is starting to come earlier and earlier. If you weren’t already feeling guilty enough for your uptick in alcohol consumption, in comes the Federal government as it finalizes the 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

This new guidance, which is updated every five years, is lower than the recommended serving limit the U.S. government issued in its previous iteration, which was set at two drinks per day. Now it’s been decreased to just one drink a day.

“If alcohol is consumed, it should be in moderation,” the report stated at the time, which was jointly written by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. “For those who choose to drink, moderate alcohol consumption can be incorporated into the calorie limits of most healthy eating patterns.”

The official guidelines for 2020-2025 haven’t officially been published yet but will before the year’s out with the entire report clocking in at 835-pages.

We’re sure some people are grimacing as they read this since they’ve been drinking more since March when the coronavirus got severe. In fact, according to the New York Post, US sales of alcoholic beverages have rose 55 percent in the week in March, according to Nielsen data. Hard alcohol, such as vodka, whiskey, and premixed cocktails, is on the top of the pour list, and spirits have seen the highest increase with sales jumping 75 percent compared to last year.