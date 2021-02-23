Razor Sharp: Virgil Abloh and Braun Team Up for German Company’s 100 Year Anniversary

Off-White founder and design maven Virgil Abloh is working on a project with German consumer goods company Braun to celebrate its 100-year anniversary. Created in 1921 by mechanical engineer Max Braun, the brand is mainly known for its line of grooming products. But Braun has historically built everything from high-fidelity audio equipment to coffeemakers to alarm clocks while remaining insistently focused on one thing: design.

Abloh, too, has always been a lifelong student of design, with a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a Master’s degree in Architecture at the Illinois Institute of Technology. And his eye for detail has allowed him to venture well beyond his formal field of study successfully, so his selection for this project is a fitting one.

Although neither party has gone into great detail about what exactly is to come in honor of the brand’s centennial, Abloh is quoted on their company’s Instagram page as saying, “I have always had a deep appreciation for Braun’s design – iconic design that’s built to last.” This is not the first time Abloh and Braun have come together, however.

Four years ago, Off-White and Braun released a wristwatch that became very popular for its clean, minimalist design, the BN0021. And more recently, the pair have been selling monochromatic compact alarm clocks, like the BC02BL and the BC02. Both models are Abloh’s updated takes on original Braun designs with the objective of creating something which “stands out in an interior setting design.”

Stay tuned for more information as it comes, and look out for Braun’s official video about this collabo to be released this coming March.