Salute, King: Travis Scott Partners With City Of Houston To Feed 50,000 Texans Following Winter Storms

Travis Scott is stepping up to help feed his city during these unprecedented times.

In case you weren’t aware, the Astroworld rapper hails from Houston and it’s no secret that much of the state of Texas is in bad shape following sudden winter storms that swept the area. Texans suffered without power, water, and food to the extent that dozens of people died, some of whom froze to death as they fought through the cold. After announcing his most recent business endeavor — a hard seltzer — Scott has also announced his partnership with the city of Houston in an effort to feed 50,000 people in need.

From Complex:

According to a press release, Mayor Sylvester Turner, the Houston Health Foundation, and Scott’s foundation will coordinate their efforts with local agencies and organizations, including The Black Service Chamber, The National Association of Christian Churches, and various restaurant owners who can help get the hot meals to the city’s most vulnerable Houstonians. In order to qualify for the program, residents must live in one of thirty (30) high-priority ZIP codes identified by the City of Houston and are senior citizens, high-risk and/or homebound adults, people with disabilities, families with children under the age of 18, low income, or unemployed.

Like Scott, Houston superstar Beyoncé has also offered relief assistance to Texans. Bey teamed up with Adidas and Bread of Life to provide one-time payments to individuals in need. We are keeping Texas in our prayers at this time.