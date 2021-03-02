JAY-Z’s Weed Imprint MONOGRAM Launches National Campaign To Reform Cannabis Laws

Jay-Z’s MONOGRAM is aiming high.

The brand, initially created as Hov’s foray into the legalization of marijuana and making some major coin off it, is also seeking to change the industry. MONOGRAM has launched a nationwide campaign targeting cannabis law because, as we all know, the weed industry is becoming more popular. Still, the people who have been locked up for years for carrying small amounts aren’t benefiting from it at all.

The new campaign aims to change the antiquated laws to reflect a more modern era, where weed possession should not be criminalized.

“Cannabis laws are out of date and disproportionately cruel and punishing when compared to the rest of the legal code. We still don’t have proper regulation for texting and driving in Missouri, but staying home and smoking weed will get you locked up,” shared Mr. Carter. “I created this campaign to amplify the voices of those who have been penalized for the very same thing that venture capitalists are now prospering from with the emerging legal cannabis market.”

Hov goes on the explain that because of those laws, people’s lives have been affected or ruined and specifically names how everyday people are touched– like Bryan Rone, who can’t pursue a career in sales because of a cannabis-related conviction in 2003. It’s been 45 years since the war on drugs began, and a lot has changed.

The campaign matches minimal imagery with shocking quotes like “Weed is a federal crime. Even in the states where sex with farm animals isn’t” or “You can marry your first cousin in states than you buy recreational weed.”

The billboards are currently in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Washington D.C., and Miami, with plans to expand to additional cities before the end of March.