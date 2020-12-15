Roc Lit 101: Jay Z Launches Book Publishing Imprint With Random House

As if Jay-Z hasn’t already proved he’s a business… man, he’s done it again.

This time it’s not another sportswear deal or liquor– he’s getting in the literary game thanks to a new imprint with Random House.

It will cover a wide range of subjects such as music, sports, pop culture, activism, and art. Roc Lit 101 will be run by Chris Jackson, the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of One World books, and Jana Fleishman, the Executive Vice President of Roc Nation.

We caught up with @CC_Sabathia to hear more about his new book, TILL THE END. pic.twitter.com/usKN3VjgxC — Roc Lit 101 (@roclit101) December 15, 2020

Dubbed Roc Lit 101, the subsidiary will have its first books dropping as soon as summer 2021 with works like a CC Sabathia memoir dubbed TILL THE END and SHINE BRIGHT, a new book from journalist Danyel Smith. Of course, Hov is getting some of his famous music friends in on the new venture too, with books also on the horizon from Meek Mill book criminal justice, memoirs from Yo Gotti and Fat Joe, and something that falls in the “fantasy fiction” genre from Lil Uzi Vert.

But rather than just adding another stream of income to Hov’s already mounting ventures, the goal is to share their stories with people who may not have been fans of the talent that initially brought them fame.

Devoted to publishing books at the dynamic intersection of entertainment and genre-defying literature, Roc Lit 101 will feature creative work across a wide variety of interests. pic.twitter.com/Xdy0CgieQ9 — Roc Lit 101 (@roclit101) December 15, 2020

“The goal of Roc Lit 101 is to provide a creative outlet for acclaimed wordsmiths and artists to share their visions with new audiences,” said Fleishman. “There are so many untold stories, and we consider it a true privilege to be able to amplify diverse voices while exploring the uncharted worlds that are about to open to us.”

Stay locked to Roc Lit 101’s official site for more news.