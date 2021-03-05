Nike Set To Release Laker-Themed Air Max 95 In Honor Of LeBron James

Despite the fact it is his 18th year in the NBA, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James continues to perform at an MVP-level as he leads his team towards its 18th championship and his own fifth, which would tie him with other Lakers greats Earvin “Magic” Johnson and Kobe Bryant. To celebrate his impeccable longevity, King James is releasing a new pair of LeBrons based on one of his top five favorite sneakers to wear away from the hardwood – the classic Nike Air Max 95.

In the same vein as his 2017 “Equality” sneakers and subsequent player editions (PEs), they will be mismatched but complementary down to the most indiscernible of details. From the photos that have found their way into the wild, the shoes will alternate in their application of the Lakers’ iconic purple-and-gold colors, and one shoe is marked with “2” on its forefoot while the other shoe will have “3” to reflect the jersey number that James has worn throughout his entire career.

Even the colors of the Air Max bubbles that run along the midsole of each shoe are different from foot to foot. And the outsole of each foot lists different sets of his many achievements, such as his 13 nominations to the All-NBA First Team, his 2004 “Rookie of the Year” award, and his current placement as 3rd as All-Time points leader. Lastly, to complete the Air Max 95 feel, the shoes will be in a very low-tech LeBron version of the original Air Max 95 box.

Although Nike Air Max Day (March 26) falls on a Friday this year, which would make for a fortuitous release date, Nike has provided no official statement as to when the footwear will be available. However, there may be an “NRG” version of the sneakers that comes out on March 30 per the Finish Line “Sneaker Release Dates” calendar. Furthermore, you won’t be able to obtain the sneakers online or at all Finish Line locations. Instead, they will only be carried by “select stores.”

