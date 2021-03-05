PUMA & Dreamville Celebrate The Re-Release of The RS-Dreamer With The DREAMER Contest

Missed out on the first colorway of J.Cole’s signature sneaker basketball sneaker from PUMA, the RS-Dreamer? Well, Dreamville and the athletic brand are giving you another chance to cop them plus win a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

PUMA and Cole’s label Dreamville is celebrating the re-release of his first signature kicks, the RS-Dreamer, with the DREAMER Contest announcement. One lucky winner and 4 guests will be flown out to North Carolina via the Puma jet for a DREAMER experience compliments of Dreamville. They will enjoy a VIP experience with Charlotte Hornets’ rookie phenom LaMelo Ball plus a private training session with NBA trainer Chris Brickley.

The winner will also get each of the PUMA DREAMER shoes releasing this year (March through December) and a $20,000 cash prize to top it all off.

To enter the contest, you must be following @PUMAHoops and @Dreamer on Instagram or @PumaHoops on Twitter. Once you complete that step, you will have to share a photo and caption describing your dreams using the hashtags #DREAMER and #CONTEST. The contest officially kicked off March 5 at 10 a.m. EST and will run until Tuesday, March 9, at 11:59 p.m. EST.

Since the RS-Dreamer’s launch back in July, Cole and PUMA have already launched his second signature sneaker, the Dreamer 2, which can be seen on the feet of PUMA athletes like LaMelo Ball gracing basketball courts across NBA arenas. You can definitely expect to see both models of his shoes at this weekend’s NBA All-Star Game in Atlanta.

A fitting full-circle moment for the rapper being that his kicks made their debut back in 2020 at All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

Photo: Puma / RS-Dreamer