Bevel Connects With Amazon Studios To Promote Coming 2 America & Importance Of Black Barbershops

Few places are as sacred to Black men as the barbershop.

That explains why most movie scenes featured in ‘shops are often hilarious– and that includes Coming to America and the sequel that just released. The spot provides a safe space for men to argue sports and grandstand on topics they know nothing about that causes the entire building to erupt in laughter.

But now that many barbershops have closed over the past year and others struggle to stay alive due to decreased capacity, Bevel is making sure you still say fresh while in quarantine. But the brand is also connecting with Amazon Studios to promoting Coming 2 America to make sure you see the sequel to the cult classic.

Bevel still wants you to keep up with the freshness with the introduction of three new products. First is for those who’ve been wanting one product for both their hair and beard with the introduction of the 2-in-1 Pomade for Waves and Beards.

And if waves arent your thing, and you’d rather keep your curls looking and feeling healthy, there’s the Bevel Curl Creme with its mixture of coconut oil and castor oil that will keep your hair moisturized and lock it in for the whole day. Bevel is usually known for its hair care products, but making sure your face isn’t crusty is also very important. So, Bevel has now introduced 2-in-1 Exfoliating Pads to get your skin looking right.

You can now stream Coming 2 America on Amazon Prime Video.