Malik Beasley’s Estranged Wife Montana Yao Says The Baller Kicked Her & Their Son Out of The House

Minnesota Timberwolves star Malik Beasley is looking real funny out here.

The current object of Larsa Pippen’s affection is getting called out by his ex-wife, Montana Yao. The Miss Malibu Teen USA 2016 winner alleged on her Instagram stories that her philandering ex kicked her and their son out of their house “at 4am with no where [sic] to go and nothing but 2 suit cases [sic] after asking me to be a stay at home mom and wife for the past 3 years of our relationship.”

Yao also claims that she and her son Makai have been bouncing living in and out of hotels and Airbnb’s even moving states” before her parents stepped up and offered her and their grandson some help. Yao even had some words for Beasley’s parents, claiming they have made no effort to get in contact with her or their grandson.

Beasley’s ex also accused him of being a father for the gram, sharing that he demanded a paternity test in private. Yao, 22, claims of capping after Beasley, 24, posted a “heartfelt” message to his son on his Instagram account. In the caption, the saddened dad wrote:

“I ain’t perfect and I definitely thought I was .. and I apologize for that young bull.. I have made mistakes but have learned from them.. I will make up for the time that I have missed and the struggles I have put you through.. you are a young king and you deserve to live that way. Learn from me..I love you and miss you Makai .. daddy has been working on himself.. I’ll be seeing you soon don’t worry.”

This is turning out to be one sad situation.

Photo: Cassy Athena / Getty