Jordan Brand Kicks Off March Madness With Six Pairs Of Jordan 5 Player Exclusives

We’re officially less than 24 hours from March Madness.

We missed out on the celebration last year because of the novel coronavirus canceling all major and large gatherings. But now that the Madness will soon ensue, we’re in for one of the most interesting tournaments in years, with all games taking place in Indianapolis. Jordan Brand is even well aware of how big the bracket busting will be and is honoring the tradition with some fire Player Exclusives.

In collaboration with some of its biggest sponsored schools, Jordan Brand is gifting six schools their very own Jordan V.

The University of Florida’s Gators displays bright royal blue on the upper while orange backs the Gator logo on the tongue, replacing the traditional Jumpman. The University of Michigan Wolverines opt for loud yellows, UNC aptly features “University Blue,” while Marquette University’s sports a deep navy, and the Oklahoma Sooners show off a deep red. Thanks to leaks, most of these have already been spotted in the wild, save for Georgetown’s subtle navy and grey.

Each of the six has the beloved icy soles and either tonal or white laces. While the Jordan V are normally a simple suede or leather, they’re more textured this time. Player Exclusives for college teams are nothing new– and neither is the undergrads getting in trouble for trying to make some extra money by attempting to sell the rare kicks for a pretty penny.

Like most other PEs, the chances of these ever seeing a general release is extremely rare but don’t be surprised if similar colorways eventually hit sneaker shelves near you.