Chadwick Boseman’s Final Home is Now On the LA Real Estate Market for Rent

Chadwick Boseman‘s final home is now up for rent on the Los Angeles real estate market, and it is believed to be where his widow Taylor Simone Ledward accepted his Golden Globes Award this past February. Located in the hilly and relaxed neighborhood of Los Feliz, residents can stay in the double-gated, 3,310 square feet estate for $10K a month on a one-year lease and with an expected $20K deposit.

The list of other famous residents of the pricey but ethnically diverse community includes singer Katy Perry, Mad Men‘s Jon Hamm, and Brad Pitt’s ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Boseman bought the property under a false name barely less than four years before he passed away. There are photos of him practicing martial arts on the house’s terrace, from where you can see the legendary “Hollywood” sign and the surrounding Hollywood Hills area as well.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom home also comes with a gardener to tame the greenery, including orange and lemon trees. It also has a wet bar, an expansive lounge that sports a balcony and glam fireplace, and a master suite with French doors that open to its own private deck, sunroom, and separate sleeping porch, too.

However, the $1.75 million property comes unfurnished, including the detached guest house. Boseman died without a will, and his wife Taylor has since been the administrator of his estate, with limited authority.