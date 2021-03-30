Supreme x Wheaties Cereal is Coming Soon to a Breakfast Table Near You

Supreme never ceases to amaze with their fun, gossip-worthy accessories every year. Last week, the label rebranded and “redux-ed” the Yashica MF-1, which has more than doubled in price since the drop. Now, Supreme is finding its way to cupboards and breakfast tables across America by pairing up with the legendary “Breakfast of Champions,” Wheaties.

According to the social media accounts for Supreme superfan DropsByJay, the iconic 15.6oz cereal box will come in two camo colorways, purple and yellow, with the Supreme logo displayed prominently on the front. There was no mention of what might be on the back, however. So hopefully, the creators of the collabo thought of something that would make for better morning reading material than cereal boxes of old, your iPhone, or the funnies.

Around the early 1990s, when people started actively collecting cereal boxes, a 1937 Joe DiMaggio Wheaties box sold for $1,540 (which translates to approximately $2,733.07 in 2021 dollars). You can even still nab a mint 1951 Wheaties box with Ted Williams on it for a cool $2,500 right on eBay.

Wheaties has always been famous for its tradition of having athletes on the cover. That list of sports greats includes Muhammad Ali, Jackie Joyner-Kersee, Michael Jordan (who’s been on the box the most times, with 18 appearances), and Tiger Woods (who has the second most appearances, 14 times).

Yet just under a decade ago, Wheaties was considered “too healthy for junk food lovers yet not healthy enough for the health food crowd” and “dying a slow death.” From 2005 to 2014, sales of Wheaties plummeted by 78%. So seven years ago, and for the first time, General Mills turned to the public and asked for help in selecting its next athlete. The winner was former MMA champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis, but the campaign failed to turn the tide. As recently as 2018, Wheaties’ market share sits at less than 1%, so perhaps this is the jumpstart they need to get back in the breakfast game.

But maybe this Supreme x Wheaties mashup is all an April Fools gag. Heck, they might really pull out the stops and bring Champy back! You should stay tuned and find out where you can pick up your box on Thursday before supplies run out.