Nike Basketball Introduces New Performance-Based GT “Greater Than” Series

Nike Basketball has done it again.

The brand’s ability to match clean new silhouettes with inspiring stories finds itself in the Nike Basketball Greater Than. Different athletes require different performance aspects in their sneakers, and Nike has done that with different editions of the GT. First up in the GT series is the Air Zoom G.T. Cut, which makes it easy to change direction and cut without putting too much stress on your body. Next is the Air Zoom G.T. Run, which helps with the return of energy for those who like to pound the pavement. And the final silhouette to round out the triplets is the Air Zoom G.T. Jump, which helps with the impact that comes with forceful vertical jumping and impact protection,

The one thing these sneakers do all have in common is the Zoom Air Strobel, which is featured in all the midsoles, just in differing levels and sizes. Ross Klein, Senior Creative Director for Men’s Performance Sport at Nike, explains how important the different styles are for different athletes.

“The game’s currency is about quickness and space. How you use space on-court can mark the difference between winning and losing,“ says Klein. “The Greater Than Series helps enable all players to create space in three ways: cutting quicker, running longer and jumping higher. Each silhouette in the range is designed to play at the highest level, but it’s your choice which capability you want to create separation with.”

While a price has yet to be announced, the three kicks already have soft release dates.

The Air Zoom G.T. Cut drops April 1 in Greater China and late April in North America, while the Air Zoom G.T. Run will release in summer 2021, followed by the Air Zoom G.T. Jump later this year.

Get a better look at the sneakers in the gallery below.