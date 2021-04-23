Simone Biles Breaks Up With Nike & Takes Her Talents To Athleta

As one Nike athlete makes history, another is moving on.

Simone Biles has been part of the Swoosh since 2015, when she announced via Twitter accompanied by a photo of her at the Beaverton Campus that was captioned. It’s official. I am proud to announce I am a Nike Athlete. having fun here in Portland #JustDoIt.”

But all good things must come to an end, and Biles is leaving Nike and taking her talents to Athleta, the performance arm of GAP’s business alongside Old Navy and the Banana Republic.

At just 24 years old, Biles has already become a legend in the gymnast world– a rise that began in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where she was the first woman to capture five all-around gymnastic world championship titles and the winner of five Olympic medals.

Now, as the third most decorated gymnast of all time, she’s ready to compete at the upcoming 2021 games, with a new sponsor that champions young women in sports.

“We are excited to welcome Simone to the Athleta family and work together to further our mission of empowering women and girls,” said Mary Beth Laughton, president, and chief executive officer of Athleta. “Simone believes in championing the next generation of female athletes as much as we do, and we are confident this partnership will continue to build community with our customers and enrich our brand.”

Despite Biles’ insane amount of success, her time at Nike didn’t seem to put her in the spotlight enough, including her glaringly missing from a recent commercial meant to recognize the hard work of Black women.

But with Athleta, Biles is ready to continue to show out and prove for the ladies.

“The opportunity to encourage young girls to reach their full potential and be a force for change is incredibly powerful,” said Biles. “I admire Athleta for their commitment to recognize and support women’s individual and collective strength and, together, I believe we can help girls to confidently and passionately take on the world in their athletic endeavors and beyond.”

The estate of Kobe Bryant also announced its break-up with Nike this week as well.