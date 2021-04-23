Steph Curry & Lee Elder Talk Changing Golf For GOOD, Celebrates His Contributions To The Sport With Limited Edition Hat

Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Steph Curry is on a mission to bring the sport of golf to Black and Brown kids. Following the news of this new line of golf apparel under his Curry Brand, Curry sat down with legendary Black golfer Lee Elder to talk about his career, breaking barriers in the sport, and how they can ensure more children of color can get involved in the sport.

Before there was Tiger Woods, Lee Elder was the premiere Black golfer for those who don’t know. Elder changed the game of golf for GOOD back in 1975 by becoming the first African-American golfer to play at The Masters. Curry caught up with Elder virtually, of course, following his appearance at this year’s Master’s tournament, where he was chosen to open the prestigious golf competition as one of the three starters.

The roughly 22-minute interview begins with Curry giving Elder’s well-deserved flowers for all he has done for the sport and inspiring him and other children of color to play the game. Elder’s graciously responded, saying that is something he always wanted since he stepped on the golf course while expressing it’s up to them to teach kids about the game.

“If we do not help the kids and teach them what we have, it’s gonna be hard for them,” Elder told Curry. “I just don’t see any way they’re gonna learn unless people like ourselves take their time and dedicate their time to them. Some of the things that I had done in the past will certainly help them come up in a way that they wanna come up and have the chance to play.”

Curry also announced that his brand will also be releasing limited edition 1975 hats to honor Lee that will “symbolize the strides that have been made since he teed off as the first Black golfer to play Augusta National 46 years ago and the work that still needs to be done.”

That’s not all either. The Curry Brand also announced it donated to Ace Kids Golf in Elder’s name that will allow the organization to fund 75 scholarships to deserving youth golfers in Oakland.

You can watch the entire conversation between Curry and Elder below.

Photo: Kevin C. Cox / Getty