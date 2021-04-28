Apple Becomes Newest Resident of North Carolina with Plans To Invest $1 Billion In New Campus

Recently, Apple announced it would be opening a brand new campus in North Carolina’s Research Triangle Park, which will make this the company’s first completely new location in more than two decades, as well as the tech giant’s inaugural hub on the East Coast. This will be a $1 billion enterprise for Apple and create a minimum of 3,000 jobs “in machine learning, artificial intelligence, software engineering, and other cutting-edge fields” throughout the Tar Heel State.

The world’s No. 1 most valuable company also mentioned its five-year, $430 billion plan to add 20,000 jobs nationwide and put that spend towards endeavors such as 5G, artificial intelligence, and the infrastructure for larger scale Apple TV+ productions in up to twenty states. “At this moment of recovery and rebuilding, Apple is doubling down on our commitment to US innovation and manufacturing with a generational investment reaching communities across all 50 states,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook said in the official press release.

State Secretary of Commerce Machelle Sanders has been a consistent proponent of inclusion and diversity, and she informed WTVD it will be her priority to affirm that Apple delivers on that goal in North Carolina, too. Last year, Apple put forth “a $100 million dollar initiative to help dismantle systemic barriers and promote racial equality for people of color.” Sanders reiterated, “The marginalized communities need to be lifted, need to be part of and consideration of economic development and they need to feed the pipeline of the workforce of companies create.”

Jeff Williams, Apple’s Chief Operating Officer, was candid in his statement to WTVD about his enthusiasm with Apple’s multiyear stake in his home state. “As a North Carolina native, I’m thrilled Apple is expanding and creating new long-term job opportunities in the community I grew up in,” he said. “We’re proud that this new investment will also be supporting education and critical infrastructure projects across the state. Apple has been a part of North Carolina for nearly two decades, and we’re looking forward to continuing to grow and a bright future ahead.”

According to reports, the average annual salary for the new jobs is expected to be $185K and hiring will start soon. Governor Roy Cooper said of the deal, “Apple is showing that they’re just not creating jobs and building a new campus. They want to be a committed partner with our state for the long term.”