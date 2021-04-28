Jay-Z Becomes the Newest Investor in LA-Based Fitness Company LIT Method

Jay-Z and his investment firm Marcy Venture Partners, co-founded with Roc Nation CEO Jay Brown and serial venture capitalist Larry Marcus, have been putting up big bucks when it comes to the surge of low impact, at-home workouts in a post-COVID world. Last November, the rapper teamed up with tennis great Novak Djokovic in support of CLMBR. Now, Hov is adding another brand to his fitness portfolio with his investment in a Los Angeles-based fitness company called LIT Method.

Founded by husband-and-wife duo Justin and Taylor Norris, LIT (which stands for “low impact training”) began working on the idea for their flagship LIT Strength Machine three years ago and officially launched it in May 2020, during the early months of the pandemic. Thanks to the machine’s popularity, the Taylors can count Major League Baseball pro Adrian Gonzalez as its first major celebrity sports endorser. “Having Marcy Venture and Adrian Gonzalez as partners in this mission means we can support the growing demand for the machine, expand our product line, and make our method accessible to people across the country,” said the married couple.

Gonzalez, who was the first pick of the 2000 MLB draft and a 4x Gold Glove Award winner, has had a career plagued with back injuries. “Baseball, at times, has taken a tremendous toll on my body. We know that low-impact training prevents injuries – and we know that prehab is a necessity for pro athletes. LIT offers that peace of mind and that prehab package – cardio, strength, and core work – in one machine,” he shared. “For me, it’s a natural fit to invest in something that is genuinely helping me and that I believe is the future of fitness.”

The LIT Strength machine is an electricity-free rower that uses a twin-water tank setup to create resistance. At a base price of $1,750, you can purchase add-ons like ankle cuffs, speed bands, and their power band set to augment your strength workout. There also is the LIT App which, for $24.99-a-month, provides overs 500 live and on-demand classes.

“With our machine, what we wanted to do is create… a strength machine to offer 500 different exercises, to offer a cardio component,” Justin told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “People want to work out from home, they love cardio, they need strength training and they also need to focus on rehabilitation, such as fixing injuries and correcting posture.”

Larry Marcus, who also serves as Marcy Venture Partners’ Managing Director, believes in the Taylors’ product offering and thinks their energy is what allows the pair to be great businesspersons as well as the right people to bring LIT Method to market. “Justin and Taylor are tenacious and adaptive entrepreneurs with so much drive and passion,” he said. “Their engaging content, motivating style, and innovative equipment are a winning combination.”

