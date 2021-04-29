THIS Jean-Michel Basquiat Piece Will Reportedly Sell For Over $50 Million At An Upcoming Auction

Auction company Christie’s is preparing for a huge sale next month.

According to reports, an iconic 1983 Jean-Michel Basquiat piece called In This Case will be auctioned off during their 21st Century Evening Sale. What’s more is it’s supposed to go for tens of millions of dollars.

From HypeBeast: “Leading the auction is an iconic 1983 work made by Jean-Michel Basquiat called In This Case. The piece appeared in the monumental Basquiat retrospective at Paris’ Fondation Louis Vuitton back in August 2018. The piece is part of Basquiat’s recognizable trio of ‘skull’ paintings made in the aforementioned year — with the work being the last one up for auction. The painting currently has a pre-sale estimate of over $50 million USD.”

“In This Case was displayed alongside his two most significant masterworks, Untitled (1981) in The Broad Museum and Untitled (1982) which sold in 2017 for more than $110 million USD — marking the highest price ever attained by an American artist at auction,” HypeBeast continues.

In This Case will return to New York for an exhibition at the Rockefeller Center ahead of Christie’s auction, the site adds.

We salute the late legend! Stay tuned, as we’ll continue to keep you updated on all things Basquiat.