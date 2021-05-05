Pandemic Pounds: Will Smith’s New Show Follows His Journey To Shed His Recent Weight Gain

Will Smith has been considered one of the most handsome men in Hollywood, having been named among PEOPLE’s “50 Most Beautiful People in the World” and lauded for his ripped physique in movies like I, Robot. But Smith, 52, has been appearing more human in the past few years, and the pandemic certainly humbled everyone, including the Fresh Prince.

Smith took to Instagram on Sunday to flaunt his softer “more-than-quarantine-15″ Dad bod and captioned his post, “I’m gonna be real wit y’all – I’m in the worst shape of my life.” Most of the responses were supportive of Smith’s ability to poke fun at himself while keeping it real.

The West Philly actor/rapper is promoting his new six-part YouTube Originals series, tentatively titled Best Shape of My Life, which will cover his attempt to shed some of those pandemic pounds. The unscripted, Gonzo-style show will be a “fun, funny, inspirational, wildly adventurous, and deeply entertaining story of Smith challenging himself to improve every aspect of his fitness,” according to the press release.

“This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry,” Smith shared in another body-baring IG post. “I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!”

The show is targeted for a 2022 release and was unveiled at this year’s YouTube Brandcast, hosted by Hasan Minhaj. This will be Smith’s second project with YouTube Originals; two years ago, Will Smith: The Jump saw him celebrate a half-century with a bungee jump from a helicopter over the Grand Canyon.

YouTube also announced another show for this summer called Noted (working title), which was co-produced by Westbrook Media, the media company founded by Smith and wife, Jada Pinkett. Noted is a four-part series that will celebrate the two decades since Alicia Keys‘ landmark introductory album, Songs in A Minor, with never-before-seen footage and special performances from Ms. Keys. Viewers will also get a sneak peek at her working on her upcoming eighth album,