Actor & Director Colman Domingo Set To Become a USC Professor In 2022

As the creative arts –namely Broadway– began to fire back up, there’s been a focus on making sure it’s not forgotten.

And one of the most important ways to make sure those kids interested in the stage life have a chance to win is to make sure they have the proper resources at the level of higher learning– and thankfully, USC knows that.

Award-winning director, actor, playwright, and producer Colman Domingo took to Twitter to reveal that he’s now part of the University of Southern California family to help usher in the next generation of those who love the stage.

It is with great honor and joy to shout out that I will be joining USC School of Dramatic Arts as a Professor,” he wrote on Twitter, as USC revealed that he’ll be part of the University’s School of Dramatic Arts (SDA) and will be a guest lecturer and master artist come Fall 2021 as a and become a full-time teacher in the classroom in Fall 2022.

Domingo has had a chance to collaborate with the school before but is more than happy to see that partnership grow and become more solidified.

“I am thrilled to be joining the faculty at USC,” said Domingo. “I’ve had the opportunity to connect and work with some of the incredible students and faculty of the School of Dramatic Arts over the past few years, and I feel like I’ve found an institution that believes in the core values that I possess that is fundamental when working with the next generation of artists that will shape the future of theatre, film, and television.”

While the news is great, no one is sure how the new appointment will affect his current roles as Fear the Walking Dead’s Victor Strand and Rue’s sponsor on HBO’s Euphoria.