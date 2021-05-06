Meek Mill Snatched Up $50K Worth of Dogecoin, Let’s See What Elon Musk Says About It

Since December, Meek Mill has been vocal about not wanting to be left behind in the cryptocurrency wave. He has pled with followers on Twitter to learn with him and even reached out to billionaire Mike Novogratz for a chat on Clubhouse. But it seems that things were moving too slowly for Meek so, on Tuesday afternoon, he put his own money where his mouth is: he snagged $50,000 worth of the crypto Dogecoin. “I just grabbed some doge,” he wrote on Twitter. “I’m tired of missing out.”

From New Year’s Day 2021 through Cinco de Mayo, the value of Dogecoin has exploded in volume by 17,800%. While Meek’s move may not yet make him a “Cryptocurrency Scarface” a la Esco, he may have gotten into the game at the right time. Billionaire futurist Elon Musk, one of the largest proponents of Doge, is set to appear on Saturday Night Live this weekend. “Also known as ‘the Dogefather,'” wrote Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda, “Musk will undoubtedly have a sketch on cryptocurrencies that will probably go viral for days and further motivate his army of followers to try to send Dogecoin to the moon.

However, not everyone is thrilled about Musk’s upcoming appearance, most notably his SNL castmates. Last September, the Dogefather was on the New York Times podcast, Sway with Kara Swisher, and he made a few irksome remarks, such as minimizing the risk of coronavirus and saying he had no plans to get vaxxed. Musk also likened quarantine to a “de facto house arrest,” a tone deaf remark in light of a 16 percent unemployment rate in April 2020, numbers worse than the two years of the Great Recession and more comparable to the Great Depression.

Although it looks like Musk may have softened his stance since that interview, though, the Saturday Night Live crew has not done the same towards him. When Musk tweeted “Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is” in April, Bowen Yang curtly shared his feelings about the line on his own IG Stories, first with a frowning face, and then with the message, “What the f— does that even mean?” Show favorite Aidy Bryant also launched some subliminals at Musk via her IG, never mentioning the world’s second person by name but posting a tweet from Sen. Bernie Sanders about the “moral obscenity” that is wealth inequality.

Tune in to Saturday Night Live this May 8, airing at 11:30 pm ET/8:30 pm PT on NBC, to watch how this real life comedy-drama plays out in front of a live studio audience.