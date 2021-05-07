Drake’s Better World Fragrance House Is Releasing Limited Edition Candles for Mother’s Day

Drake is exclusively teaming up with Postmates (and with Uber Eats in Canada) this Mother’s Day to release a special edition of his Better World Fragrance House candles. If you live in New York City or Los Angeles (or for our friends north of the border, then Toronto or Vancouver) and place a minimum delivery of $50 via the food-delivery apps from select restaurants between May 7 and May 9, you can also expect to receive one of four complementary scents from the fragrance house.

Last December’s most talked-about BWFH smell, Carby Musk, will not be a part of this specific deal. (That honor will only be reserved for Drizzy’s momma, Sandi Graham, until after May 9.) However, your order for grub may yield any one of the other aromas: Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover, Good Thoughts, and Muskoka.

The handpicked eateries participating in BWFH’s Mother’s Day promotion include:

New York City: STK Downtown, STK Midtown, Tao Uptown, Tao Midtown, Lavo, Nobu Fifty Seven, Nobu Downtown



Los Angeles: Nice Guy, Craig’s, BOA Steakhouse West Hollywood, BOA Steakhouse Santa Monica, Katana, TAO, Blue Ribbon Sushi, Nobu LA, Nobu Malibu



Toronto: Shoushin, Sushi Masaki Saito, Tachi (Assembly Chef’s Hall), Sotto Sotto Ristorante, Pai, Byblos, Mamakas Taverna, Bar Koukla, Cactus Club Cafe



Vancouver: Anh and Chi, Medina Cafe, West Oak, The Greek by Anatoli, The Greek Gastown, MeeT in Gastown, Vij’s



Patrons will be able to purchase more at betterworldfragrancehouse.co and in-store at KANDL in Toronto. Stay tuned to the company’s IG for more details coming on Mother’s Day 2021.