Drake Developed a New Luxury Candle That Smells Exactly Like… Drake

I

nstead of smelling like peppermint and holly this Yuletide season, Drake released a set of five candles that you can use to freshen up your living space. And if you have a special someone who’s always wanted to cozy up to the 6 God himself, then you know exactly what to gift your friend because, according to its official description, one special candle “[a]ctually smells like Drake.”

Flagship scent Carby Musk sells for $80, and it is said to be “introspective as in an interpretation of your beautiful self, yet extrovertive as how you would want others to see your bold and brilliant self.” If you really want to complete the mood, you can follow the suggested advice from Drake’s fashion house BWFH and play Midnite’s Live In Eugene.

The other four remaining candles are named Sweeter Tings, Williamsburg Sleepover, Good Thoughts, and Muskoka, and they retail for $48 each.

Since October, Drake gave some hints of the pending drop via an Instagram Story. He also started giving the candles to some famous friends, including Toronto Raptors players Kyle Lowry, Fred Van Fleet, Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha, and Kehlani.

Drake Is Releasing A Candle Line & One Of The Candles Smells Like Him ◌ https://t.co/9NpdbGAjbj ➥ Elysa Zanon 🗞️ #Fashion ◌ Good read👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/Kl10xh5Jzl — FitCasually ™ (@FitCasuallyMODA) December 2, 2020

As documented by the Zoe Report, “Each candle comes with a marker you can use to personalize the jar itself — beneath every fragrance title is the word “for,” hinting that you should either scribble in your own name or, more thoughtfully, use these as customizable gifts.”

However, in an episode reminiscent of the release for Travis Scott’s Space Rage line the day prior, all inventory for the candles is sold out. Their Instagram page has no information or posts, and the company link currently takes you to a nondescript landing page with an image of a candle and the option to subscribe for updates. Even the candles’ pages were delinked through Revolve.com, the company with whom Drake partnered for distribution. So you might have to wait to get your hands on any of them.

But since we can’t yet rely on product reviews, perhaps the wife of Atlanta-bred rapper Trouble can confirm how accurately Carby Musk smells like the real McCoy.