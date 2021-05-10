50 Cent Wins Reserve Grand Champion At Rodeo Houston’s International Wine Competition [Photos]

50 Cent loves to win and this weekend he took home a rather special award.

The Hip Hop mogul, television producer, actor, and businessman attended Rodeo Houston’s international wine competition and was named their 2021 Reserve Grand Champion. 50 has accomplished a lot, but he’s especially proud of this win. “When they told me I won, I almost fainted. I was really excited. I’m very proud of this,” he said, before adding on his own Instagram account: “They told me everybody who’s somebody in Houston is at the @rodeohouston I won reserve grand champion best in show.”

“Yes i get that saddle and its beautifully hand crafted .👀I mean you have to get you one 🤷🏽‍♂️it’s just amazing. 🚦Green Light Gang #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi,” he continued in a second post about his victory.

“The annual competition attracted over 2,600 entries from 18 different countries this year, according to officials. The event also features a wine auction, during which two couples purchased 50’s bubbly for $160,000,” XXL reports.

Have you tried 50’s Le Chemin du Roi? If so, let us know what you thought. Just below, he rocks a cowboy hat while unsuccessfully bidding on a bottle of wine — so prepare to see the Queens rapper in his best Yeehaw ‘fit shortly, as we’re sure that’s on its way.