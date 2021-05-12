Supreme is Dropping Their Coldest SS21 Accessory Yet With SMEG Mini-Fridge Collab

Supreme has been releasing some pretty awesome collaborations for Spring/Summer 2021. In March, the brand put out its own version of the Yashica MF-1 camera, then it unveiled a limited edition box of Wheaties the next week so you can have the strength for a season of quirky new toys from the streetwear label. Now, fans can save their leftover “Breakfast of Champions,” or some nice cold ones, in the new Supreme x SMEG mini-fridge, set to drop in the U.S. this Thursday, May 13. (It will be available for purchase two days later in Japan.)

At fifty pounds and with dimensions of 19.69″ x 15.88″ x 29.13″, it will make a great addition to any home office. The fridge has that throwback 1950’s style, for which SMEG is well known, and the Supreme logo running vertically along the whole front of the door. Plus, its interior LED light means you can even have it in the bedroom and save yourself a long trip for that next midnight snack.

Also coming out the same day will be the Supreme x Timberland collection, complete with anoraks and matching track pants, double knee painter pants, crewnecks, and headgear. The anoraks and track pants have reflective taping to keep wearers visible in a low-light environment and will be in four different colors (black, orange, purple, and white).

The company is releasing its own “Eagle” double knee pants and jacket set too, as well as some “Vampire Boy” keychains and “Vampire Boy” sweatshirts designed by boarder/artist Sean Cliver. Stay tuned to see what else is in store for Week 12 of Supreme SS221.