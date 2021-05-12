Breanna Stewart Inks Groundbreaking Deal With PUMA, Will Have Her Own Signature Sneaker

PUMA has landed one of the WNBA’s biggest stars.

Wednesday (May 12), PUMA announced that it signed WNBA MVP and Champion Breanna Stewart to its still growing roster.

As part of the new “groundbreaking” partnership, the baller who is affectionately called “Stewie” will serve as a brand ambassador both off and on the court and help assist in “growth of PUMA’s business by collaborating and creating products, including her signature shoe.” Stewart will also be a part of PUMA’s “She Moves Us” woman’s platform launched in March that features fellow WNBA baller Skylar Diggins-Smith, actress/model Cara Delevingne, singer Dua Lipa, stylist June Ambrose, model Winnie Harlow, actress Lauren London and more.

Speaking on the new partnership, Stewart said, “I am proud to join the PUMA family. We share a vision to grow the sport and welcome everyone – specifically women and girls – globally. The genuine investment PUMA has shown to collaborate with and activate around women, including the commitment to a signature performance shoe, is something that I hope serves to raise the expectations and standards of the generations of basketball players who follow me.”

PUMA’s Global Director of Brand and Marketing Adam Petrick also added, “We are proud to welcome Breanna Stewart into our PUMA family. She embodies what it means to be a PUMA athlete with her on-court determination to her off-court activism for equality in all forms. We are excited to work together in many ways to not only be an advocate in the community but to also help grow the sport for women everywhere.”

Stewart joins a roster that includes LaMelo Ball, J. Cole, Deandre Ayton, and more.

Photo: PUMA / Breanna Stewart