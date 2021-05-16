Roc Nation and American Greetings Team Up for a “First Of Its Kind” Line of Celebrity Greeting Cards

American Greetings already features “Celebrity SmashUps” with the likes of Dolly Parton, the Naked Cowboy, and Shaq. And yesterday, the world’s second-largest greeting card producer (behind Hallmark Cards) announced it is teaming up with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation in a multiyear deal that will now see the brand’s offering include artists and celebs under the Roc Nation banner. Although no specific names were provided, this means fans might be lucky enough to receive greetings from some of their favorite performers like J. Cole, Rihanna, or DJ Khaled. (“Happy birthday! Another one!”)

This type of partnership will be the first of its kind for Roc Nation. “We build relationships with leading global companies, and we’re thrilled to add American Greetings as our greeting card licensee,” said Tom Caravella, the entertainment company’s managing director. “Roc Nation United is focused on creating innovative ways for artists and athletes to connect with their fans, and this new relationship with American Greetings is a great opportunity to do so in a very special and entertaining way.”

Digital product has already been confirmed for worldwide launch in 2021, and information about physical cards is expected to be revealed sometime later this year. “We are thrilled to work with American Greetings on a never-before-seen partnership with a renowned entertainment company that allows Roc Nation and its talent to create a deeper bond with their audience,” said Brett Yormark, President of Business Operations & Strategy for Roc Nation.

Rob Matousek, American Greetings’ Exec. Dir. of Direct-to-Consumer Business expressed why he looks forward to the deal and its value to music fans. “This partnership is an exciting and important part of our mission to inspire people to connect and help them make others feel special, whether that’s on a birthday or anytime they’re moved to share some happiness, laughter, and love,” he said in a statement.

