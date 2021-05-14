Nicki Minaj Brings Her ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’ Mixtape To Digital Streaming Platforms

The self-proclaimed queen of Hip-Hop is back; well sort of. Nicki Minaj has rereleased her Beam Me Up Scotty mixtape to all digital streaming platforms.

As Hip-Hop Wired reported was going to happen, the Young Money MC has revisited her formative years in her career. Originally released in 2009 the tape solidified Onika as a rising star within the Rap industry when there weren’t many female rappers who command that type of attention. Just prior to this effort Lil Wayne had spotted her on The Come Up DVD curated by her then manager Fendi. She would go on to join his Young Money Records collective ensuring her some high profile collaborations.

Included on Beam Me Up Scotty are several throwbacks that should be revisited including “Itty Bitty Piggy” and “Kill Da DJ”. While it is safe to assume her legion of Barbz will be content with having this street release digitally the “Barbie Tingz” MC went the extra mile and added some new tracks to the project. Now in the mix is “Seeing Green” featuring Lil Wayne and Drake, and her classic “Chi-Raq” freestyle with G Herbo.

Nicki made a rare appearance on her Instagram Live and even got Drake to join. The vibes seemed to be on the up and up between the labelmates as Drizzy made it clear how he feels about what she brings to the game. “When you’re gone, I’m not gon’ lie, I’m trying to speak for everybody. We really miss you. We really miss your presence. We miss the bars. We miss the excitement that you bring” he said.

You can listen to Beam Me Up Scotty here or below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls