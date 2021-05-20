The Famous Hollywood Sign Will Now Have Its Own NFT

After 98 years, the world-famous Hollywood Sign will be memorialized in one of the ways most emblematic of 2021: it is getting its own NFT. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this idea was birthed from the team-up between the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and Sugar23, the multimedia company owned by producer Michael Sugar which is behind the popular Apple TV+ period piece comedy series Dickinson.

“As storytellers who recognize the power of social impact, we’re committed to exploring all types of global opportunities and are excited by the potential of NFTs to transform the creative landscape,” Sugar said in a statement. “When we thought about what could be the most iconic opportunity possible, we naturally thought of the most iconic image in the world – the Hollywood Sign – and are thrilled to announce our partnership with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.”

At the moment, no artist or design house has officially been named to the project, but the search for one is underway. Also, no launch date was announced, but the target is for sometime in summer 2021.

Proceeds from the sale of the NFT will go toward the chamber’s Community Foundation and assist with a number of topics encountered by the Hollywood population “such as homelessness, education, diversity, and inclusion.” The foundation has been giving back to the community in three main ways: a COVID-19 focused initiative called “Hollywood Unites,” a program for displaced local college students called “Room for Success,” and providing grants to charities in the area.

“We see this as a unique opportunity to do something good for the city, by the city, and with the city of Los Angeles,” Sugar said, “and what better way to give back than by raising money for those who need it most.”