Tinder Launches New “Are You Sure?” Feature To Cut Down On Creepy Pick Up Lines

The online dating world just a little bit safer.

If you’ve ever been scrolling (and swiping) away on Tinder, you’ve probably gotten a few creepy messages that the other person thought were funny… but wasn’t. But now, Tinder is making sure your game is proper thanks to a new feature called “Are You Sure? (AYS?)”

The feature is simple; once you type in your first message, Tinder will alert you that your opening line is a bit offputting, and you should probably go back to the drawing board.

“[AYS] uses AI to detect harmful language and proactively intervenes to warn the sender their message may be offensive, asking them to pause before hitting send,” the company said in a press release. “The AI was built based on what members have reported in the past, and it will continue to evolve and improve over time.”

This is just Tinder’s latest feature to bolster the app’s safety since it launched Does This Bother You?, allowing users to report when they feel offended in real-time. People are using the feature because reports of inappropriate messages increased 46 percent.

“Words are just as powerful as actions, and today we’re taking an even stronger stand that harassment has no place on Tinder,” said Tracey Breeden, Head of Safety and Social Advocacy for Match Group. “The early results from these features show us that intervention done the right way can be really meaningful in changing behavior and building a community where everyone feels like they can be themselves.”

Though it’s only in early testing, AYS? has already cut inappropriate language in messages sent by more than 10 percent. But even without the new feature, please remember to think before you type and hit send, guys.