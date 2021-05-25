NBA’s Malik Beasley Publicly Begs For His Wife to Take Him Back After Being Linked To Larsa Pippen

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley hit up social media and blessed wife Montana Yao with one helluva David Ruffin move on Sunday, letting her (and the world) know he was not too proud to beg and refused to let her go. “I wana [sic] say sorry for putting you in the situation you were put in the last few months.. my head wasn’t were it was supposed to be,” he posted on IG beneath a photo of him with Montana and their son Makai.

The last few months caught Beasley traipsing around with Future‘s ex-hookup friend Larsa Pippen, even reportedly evicting Montana and Makai from the marital home because of Pippen. But Beasley apparently had an awakening since then and is now singing a different tune. “I was looking for more when it was right here that whole time…” his mea culpa continued. “I’m telling the world and you that there’s no body like you for me.. for the record I was the one who ended my last relationship off the fact that there is no one like you.”

It appears his pleading worked, however, and Yao decided to forgive her husband after all. Although the comments on Beasley’s post hold out little faith in his words, the baller’s estranged wife opted to work things out for the sake of their son and give the marriage another go-around. “Makai and I do appreciate Malik’s apology,” she said on her own Instagram stories. “It’s hard to own up to bad decisions and apologize especially publicly so it is really appreciated.”

Yao thinks she and her husband can learn from this experience, saving their union from becoming a broken home. “This is a step forward in healing for me and also having Malik be a part of Makai’s life because he does deserve to have a father in his life and one who loves him,” she continued. “At the end of the day, we are both Makai’s parents so I am praying for his sake we can all move forward away from the anger and hurt to be able to raise him with love, respect, and happiness on both sides.”

According to snapshots secured by the Daily Mail, though, Yao was not as conciliatory towards Pippen. “First of all we as women don’t claim you,” she fired at Beasley’s paramour, “you wouldn’t know girl code if it slapped you in the face you just a old desperate thirsty ass ran through blow up doll.” She then said Pippen has more than enough children with whom she spends no time but still “tried to trap Malik too lmao tryna get him to go to fertility clinics with u? Are you crazy?”

Pippen, however, clapped right back some few hours later and trashed the both of them on her own IG Stories. As far as she is concerned, Malik is a whiny penny pincher whom she would not want around her own children anyway, and Pippen told Yao she was a total non-factor when she alleges Beasley was the one who chased her.

Pippen held nothing back in her reply, as follows:

“1. When I thought about him and how he treated your child he’s not the type Of man I want around mine. Any man who would deny his child and then leave the mother penniless is not a real man.

2. He cried entirely too much.

3. He’s cheap, but then again you never saw any alimony so you already know that.”

“Since you wanted to ‘speak woman to woman’ on social media let me give u some womanly advice. If you ever find another man who wanted you for you and not all the free press I’m giving both of you, lock him down. Malik was a clout chaser who pursued me relentlessly before I even knew you existed. And I have the DM’s but then again, he knows that.

“Lastly, and please don’t take this the wrong way. All my beautiful children that you referenced will never have to read how their father didn’t claim them. You should be worried about the narrative you two need to create to distract yours from dealing with that reality.”

And Pippen finished her salvo by saying that if anyone wants the real tea, then you can get at her directly – on her OnlyFans.