STREAMED: DMX’s Posthumous Album “Exudus” Drops, Eminem Taps Jack Harlow and Cordae For “Killer (Remix),” & More

DMX — Exodus

DMX’s death shocked and saddened the music world earlier this year. Now, nearly two months after his tragic passing, the late rapper’s Exodus is being released.

The new project features some of X’s most celebrated contemporaries, including JAY-Z, Nas, Snoop Dogg, and The LOX. It also includes guest appearances from Alicia Keys, U2’s Bono, Moneybagg Yo, and Griselda’s Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher.

Swizz Beatz handled a bulk of the production here. His voice can be heard throughput the project, but he was also joined behind the boards by several producers, including Kanye West, Araab Muzik, Avenue Beatz, Denaun, and more.

X’s voice is as potent as ever throughout. “I just want to be heard, fuck the fame,” he growls on “Skyscrapers.” “My words will live forever, fuck my name / Father God, please give me the strength I need / I was born in the dirt, so it’s like you planted a seed / Let me grow!”

Swizz Beatz spoke with The New York Times about the album’s creative process. “I wanted to get him on the level that he deserved to be on, minus the trials and tribulations that he’s been dealing with since 14 years old,” Swizz explained. “He still had more gas in the car. And it was like, man, we can still play in the race. That’s why the features feel like that, from Bono to Alicia Keys to Lil Wayne to Jay-Z and Nas. Surrounding him with a supporting cast of people that’s on that greatness level.”

Stream Exodus below.

Eminem feat. Jack Harlow and Cordae — “Killer (Remix)”

Months after releasing his Music To Be Murdered By: Side B Deluxe Edition, Eminem tapped Jack Harlow and Cordae for “Killer’s” remix.

Mr. Harlow kicks things off over d.a. got that dope’s booming instrumental. “I used to rock a toboggan, headphones around my neck, trying to be like Shady,” he admits in his opening line. “I’m on a song with my idol / I put these diamonds in the ring like they was Shawn Michaels.”

Cordae follows up with a verse of his own, reflecting on his past success as well as his future. “Ma dukes chillin’ in Venice, compliments of her eldest, the cynic,” he raps. “Give hell with these writtens, this only propel my ascension…I manifest nothing less than the best outcome / Just watch my moves with this next album.”

Eminem uses his verse to rhyme about a series of topics, including a recent public feud with Snoop Dogg. “Just called Snoop and talked to him, we all cool,” Em explains before speaking directly to their legendary mentor. “Dre, me and Da Dogg good, Doc, we got you.”

Listen to “Killer (Remix)” below.

Juice WRLD — Goodbye & Good Riddance (Anniversary Edition)

Two years after the release of Juice WRLD’s Goodbye & Goodriddance, the album gets an anniversary re-release. The posthumous offering comes after the artist’s tragic passing in 2019.

This new edition features two new tracks. The first of those cuts is “734,” which was produced by Juice’s frequent collaborator, Nick Mira. “I don’t want to let go, girl from 734,” Juice sings on the song. “Time heals all wounds, but time could leave the nastiest scars / This happened too soon, I’m starting to think I don’t know who you are.”

But perhaps the most buzzed-about song from this version is “Lucid Dreams (Remix)” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. “I’m so in love with that girl,” he raps on this track. “I’ve got the juice in this world / She don’t believe in loyalty but wants diamonds and pearls.” Nick Mira’s production remains the same on this iteration of the fan-favorite single.

A visualizer for the latter track also arrived today. Directed by Mooch, the visual works as an animated music video featuring Juice and Uzi. The clip can be viewed above. Listen to the anniversary edition of the album below.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again & Rod Wave — “Everything Different”

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard breaks into the music game with a new single by YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Rod Wave titled “Everything Different” through his Culture Jam umbrella.

“We confidential, they don’t know about us, they only knew who we was, now everything different,” NBA YoungBoy sings on the track. “I come straight up out the trenches…Every night I’m thanking God.”

Rod Wave comes in for the second verse. “Too much on my mind, I don’t even know where I should start,” he raps. “I told them I’d be fine, but deep inside, I’ve been scarred / I tatted ‘Hard Times’ for all the times that was hard / It’s been a bumpy ride.”

The track was produced by Diego Ave, Mally Mall, Eesean Bolden, and Donny Flores. It arrives under Kawhi’s Culture Jam umbrella. Leonard recently discussed the single during a press conference after a Clippers game.

“It just merges basketball with music together,” he explained. “It’s always been something on my mind that I wanted to do. It’s just something that could uplift our community. A portion of each stream will go to the Mamba & Mambacita Foundation. It’s just something good for the community.”

Listen to “Everything Different” below.