“These Hands Work”: Bradley Beal Responds To Recent Fan Incidents At NBA Arenas

NBA fans are straight out of control.

The most recent flagrancy we saw amid the 2020-21 NBA Playoffs was when a fan at Game 4 of the Philadelphia-Washington playoff series at the Wizards’ Capital One Arena ran onto the court to slap the backboard and was tackled by a security guard with 3:40 left in the third quarter.

Thankfully, the Wizards acted swiftly, with a fitting punishment.

“During this evening’s game, a fan was apprehended by Capital One Arena Special Police after attempting to breach the court. He will be banned from the arena, and charges are being pursued with DC MPD,” the Wizards said in a statement.

Despite all the recent attacks on NBA players, longtime Wizard Bradley Beal made it known that he’s not afraid of any game-goer stepping to him after being asked during Game 4’s post-game press conference about safety.