Lace-Front Bearded Wiz Khalifa Proves That Not Every Man Needs Facial Hair

Last year, Wiz Khalifa hinted at the notion he might not wear masks anymore, and social media let him know that was not the move. However, the Taylor Gang Ent. founder recently went on social media again and showed fans why he was probably against masks in the first place: his new bushy beard would have gotten in the way.

Based on clips from his IG Stories, Wiz looked like he was in a makeup chair getting his lace-front beard touched up. There are also photos floating around of him rocking a poofy afro and cowboy hat, so the changed look might be for a new music video or another role in front of the camera.

The usually beardless Wiz like to sport little more than a pencil-thin ‘stache and light soul patch, but he has been messing with his looks a lot more these days– despite everyone being so used to the clean face. The rapper now plays the recurring character of Death on the Apple TV+ comedy Dickinson. And this past May, he was revealed as the performer hiding under the costume of The Chameleon on Season 5 of The Masked Singer.

Wiz’s new change may even be in preparation for the Muay Thai practitioner’s foray into the world of mixed martial arts – as a financial backer, that is. “I’m so proud to join forces with the Professional Fighters League,” he said in a statement two months ago. “I’ve been doing MMA training for years now, and am also the biggest MMA fan—to be able to bring my expertise and vision to the sport is super exciting…”.

But fans are having tons of fun with the new coiffed Wiz Khalifa on social media, and some aren’t feeling it. Take a look at what they’re saying: