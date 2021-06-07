Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul Ends Without a Knockout But Twitter Had The Jokes Swinging

As if the last year hasn’t been weird enough, even the sports world is being thrown for a loop.

While celebrity boxing matches are nothing new, they seldom feature one of the world’s greatest fighters of all time. That all changed Sunday night June, 6 when Floyd Mayweather stepped into the boxing ring with famous YouTuber Logan Paul.

We can happily report that Paul is still alive, but unsurprisingly he took the L as Mayweather –known for tiring out his opponents with his defense– controlled the tempo for all eight rounds of the exhibition boxing match while Paul did a lot of holding.

The bout took place at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins, whose fight-goers were left wanting more since neither fighter was knocked down. However, both enjoyed the sparring match.

“I had fun. You gotta realize, I’m not 21 anymore, but it’s good to move around with these young guys, test my skills just to have some fun,” 44-year-old Mayweather said after the fight. He added of Paul, “Great young fighter. Strong, tough. He’s better than I thought he was. … I was surprised by him tonight.”

But in typical Mayweather form, he got off a rant, too, calling the fight “legalized bank robbery.”

Once you look past the odd pairing that Paul has about 35 pounds and 5 inches on Mayweather, the Youtuber held his own and sang the legend’s praise after the loss.

“I don’t want anyone to tell me anything is impossible ever again,” Paul said afterward. “The fact that I’m in here with one of the greatest boxers of all time proves that the odds can be beat.”

But the best part of the match was social media’s reaction to Paul looking like he was fighting for his life and how the $50 price tag was a rip-off.

Check out some o the best reactions below: