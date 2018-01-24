LeBron James Joins 30,000-Point Club Amid Cavaliers Chaos

In true King fashion, LeBron James made history last night when he became the youngest player to score 30,000 points.

The monumental moment happened during a San Antonio Spurs home game Tuesday when Danny Green was defending James as he pulled up for a jumper towards the end of the first quarter. After the game was over James admitted how much the feat meant to him and it brought back all of his ball playing memories from when he was a kid.

“Just a special moment. I just started thinking about everything. My journey from being a kid who first picked up a basketball when I was 5 years old to first playing organized basketball when I was 9 all the way up to this point,” he said.

Dwyane Wade embraced his close friend and teammate, saying,”Just incredibly happy that I could be here to witness something so historic in the game of basketball, that I could be on the court during that moment for him.”

Wade, 36, knows a thing or two about breaking records, too, as he was the youngest player to score 20,000 when he was the franchise player for the Miami Heat.

But the 28 points weren’t enough for the Cavs, and they still lost 114-102 to the Spurs— yet another heart wrenching double-digit loss. Wade acknowledged it in an Instagram post after James broke the record: “In the midst of this darkness that we’re experiencing as a team—THANK YOU for this light!!!”

And that darkness is the slump that the Cavaliers have fallen into as they sit third in the east at 29-19, behind the Celtics and the Raptors. The tension in the locker room was supposedly so thick that they had to have a team meeting during practice Monday where the focus was Kevin Love’s sickness that players didn’t think was true.

Just another day full of up and downs in the NBA.