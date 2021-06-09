Study Finds LeBron James Is The Most Hated Player In The NBA [Details]

Just as visuals for the new Space Jam film starring LeBron James and the Tune Squad hit the internet, a new report states the L.A. Laker is pretty disliked.

In fact, the study (conducted by Sports Insider) states LeBron is the most hated player in the entire NBA. “The research used geotagged Twitter data from the last month, tracking negative mentions of NBA players, such as ‘I hate LeBron’ or ‘LeBron sucks,’ Complex explains. According to a chart posted by NBA Central, LeBron is the most disliked player in 24 states, with 18 states disliking Kyrie Irving most, and 3 states hating James Harden and Kevin Durant.

See the chart below.

Fans’ distaste for LeBron is hardly surprising, as many of his career decisions have led to some of the most polarizing moments in NBA history. Add that to the fact that he’s one of the most dominant players to ever touch a basketball and he’s pretty outspoken politically — and of course he’s got haters.

Speaking of which, Skip Bayless couldn’t help but comment on the findings. “A national poll finds that the most hated player in the NBA is … LeBron James. No surprise here,” he tweeted. “Can’t wait to discuss on tomorrow’s Undisputed. I’m told Shannon is out of his mind over this.” We bet.

It’s worth noting that a previous study found LeBron is also one of the most trolled NBA players on Twitter, alongside three-time champ Steph Curry. Charge it to the game!