His Airness: Upper Deck To Release a Series of Air Jordans Autographed by Michael Jordan

Upper Deck and Michael Jordan have had a relationship that spans more than three decades, with “His Airness” as an exclusive spokesperson for the popular trading company. In honor of that bond, Upper Deck is rolling out a series of Air Jordans autographed by the G.O.A.T. himself, and the first installment in that set will be a pair of the Air Jordan 11 Retro “Bred” kicks from 2019. Basketball fans may recall M.J. first wore the original “Bred” sneakers during his fourth championship run with the 1995-1996 Chicago Bulls.

These “redux-ed” Air Jordan 11’s, which were symbolically released 23 years after their predecessor, stay true to the originals, all the way down to the most minute of details. The shoes still have the memorably eye-catching juxtaposition of the black patent leather upper versus the white midsoles and bright red outsoles. And even the box for these size 13 Jordans uses the same design as when they first dropped in 1996. What sets this pair apart from any others, however, is M.J.’s silver-colored signature on the left shoe’s toebox and the official certificate of authenticity that verifies it was signed by the actual basketball legend.

“Along with the increased excitement around autographed collectibles comes an increase in forgeries in the market,” said Jason Masherah, President of Upper Deck. “Collectors can have peace of mind when purchasing Michael Jordan autographed memorabilia from Upper Deck, as each autograph is witnessed and authenticated by an Upper Deck representative.”

More than 90 autographed Jordan collectibles are now available for purchase, including other sneakers, jerseys, basketballs, and a 26” x 4 ½” section of Chicago’s United Center hardwood preserved since the Bulls’ 1998 completion of their second three-peat. Further Jordans will be announced as the weeks go on, but Retro “Bred” shoes are the standout Jordan collectible, and they can be yours for a cool $24,999.99.

Check out the following link, upperdeckstore.com/michael-jordan, to get your hands on the sneakers and more autographed memorabilia from “His Airness.”