Biggie Smalls and Jam Master Jay’s Daughters Take a Slice of NY to LA with New Pizzeria

Los Angeles may be known for In-N-Out Burger, low riders, and plenty of cheeba, but pizza is not something that generally comes to mind when thinking about the “City of Angels.” Tyra Myricks, the 28-year-old daughter of slain turntablist and icon Jam Master Jay, is looking to change that with Juicy Pizza, a new eatery she launched with friend and daughter of the late K.O.N.Y., T’yanna Wallace.

Myricks moved from NYC to LA and became a West Coast resident in 2017, when she joined Drake’s OVO brand as its director of merchandising and design. However, she was soon pining for a taste of home and could find “no good pizza in Los Angeles,” according to Business Insider. So the natural-born hustler figured she could feed that need by bringing a slice of New York to Cali.

But Myricks wanted more than just another regular pizza place; she wanted to capture the authentic feeling of the Big Apple with the new restaurant. “The more I thought about how to bring that New York theme to Los Angeles,” she said, “I felt, who represents New York more than Biggie Smalls?” And so Myricks reached out to buddy T’yanna Wallace, owner of Brooklyn boutique Notoriouss and eldest daughter of the Notorious B.I.G., and they laid the groundwork for Juicy Pizza.

The décor will have “New York City subway car details and bodega vibes,” per Eater LA. One slice of plain cheese pizza will cost $4, and you can have it topped with pepperoni for one more buck. There are dishes other than pizza that will transport visitors to the East Coast, though.

Beef and broccoli, an American-Chinese food dish that’s quintessentially popular with Gotham City residents, is on the menu. The Caribbean’s influence on New York hip-hop and food is captured as well, with offerings like oxtail and jerk chicken. But there is one particular item that currently has fans abuzz: the chopped cheese eggrolls.

Juicy Pizza is located at 615 N. La Brea Avenue, and it opens Saturday, June 12.